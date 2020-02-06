Hub International Acquires Pennsylvania-Based Triester, Rossman & Associates, Inc.

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Triester, Rossman & Associates, Inc. (TRA Insurance Solutions). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, TRA Insurance Solutions is an independent insurance firm providing clients with commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits solutions. Scott Davis and Jeffrey Triester, Principals at TRA Insurance Solutions, will join Hub Northeast.

"We are excited to have Scott, Jeff and TRA Insurance Solutions join our growing team in Greater Philadelphia," said Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub International Northeast, Ltd. "TRA bolsters our talent, enhances our local presence and better positions Hub to be a broker of choice for best-in-class client advocacy and tailored insurance solutions."

"Hub is an exceptional insurance brokerage, and we look forward to joining a firm as committed to its strong values, excellence in practice and client service," said Mr. Davis and Mr. Triester.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

http://www.hubinternational.com

