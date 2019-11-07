Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Arkansas-Based Stevens-Dell & Associates Insurance, Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Stevens-Dell & Associates Insurance, Inc. (Stevens-Dell Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Stevens-Dell Insurance is a full service, independent insurance brokerage providing personal and commercial insurance, and employee benefits solutions to individuals and businesses, having served the Little Rock area for nearly 40 years. Steve Stevens, President of Stevens-Dell Insurance, will join Hub Mid-America.

"We are thrilled to expand our existing presence in Arkansas with the addition of Stevens-Dell," said Stuart DeSelms, President of Hub Mid-America.

"We look forward to joining the Hub family," continued Mr. Stevens. "We clearly see benefits for us and our clients. We will not only remain committed to providing outstanding service, but will also gain access to a wider range of resources."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

