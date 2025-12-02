2026 HUB HIGH-NET-WORTH SURVEY REVEALS SHIFT TOWARD INTENTIONAL, PROACTIVE RISK MANAGEMENT

Affluent Families Embrace Resilience Strategies Amid Property Market Stress, Rising

Digital Threats, and Shifting Risk Appetite

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today released the 2026 HUB Private Client Outlook, highlighting how high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and families are navigating the current insurance market and redefining how they approach risk.

2026 HUB Private Client Outlook

"What's changing the most? Client behavior," said Katherine Frattarola, HUB Executive Vice President and Head of HUB Private Client. "Families are being more proactive and responsive to implementing risk mitigation measures and moving away from the assumption that a large standard policy will cover everything. Our role as brokers is to work consultatively to help clients anticipate risk, strengthen their resilience, and make informed decisions that protect them through life events, property acquisitions, digital exposures and more."

According to the 2026 HUB Outlook High-Net-Worth Survey, risk appetite among high-net-worth individuals has dropped sharply, with only 25% now willing to assume more risk for premium savings, down from 39% in 2023. In response to market volatility and coverage gaps, many are raising deductibles, accepting carve-outs, and making more conservative insurance decisions, while also investing in resilience measures such as wildfire-resistant materials, water-detection systems, and cyber monitoring. Although 70% conduct risk reviews, only 55% find them effective, highlighting the need for clearer documentation as insurers increasingly rely on aerial imaging and advanced peril scoring.

The study found that this shift in behavior of high-net-worth individuals embracing resilience and risk management strategies is being driven by a number of issues including capacity issues and increases in cyber risks. According to 77% of respondents, difficulty securing adequate property insurance is an ongoing struggle. Markets with wildfire, flood, or coastal exposures, such as California, New York, New Jersey, and Texas, face limited capacity. But there are pockets of improvement as seen in Florida where improvements in capacity are due to new carriers and possible rate reductions.

Additionally, affluent families are facing increases in digital, cyber, and social risks, with nearly three in four reporting data loss or theft and over a quarter experiencing social media account hacking. Cybercrime losses for high-net-worth individuals now exceed $12 billion annually*.

Key recommendations from the 2026 HUB Outlook High-Net-Worth Survey:

Bolster resilience by investing in wildfire-resistant landscaping, water sensors, and cybersecurity.

Update your broker before and after renovations to ensure accurate valuations and reduce claim issues.

Consider cyber and reputation-management policies for emerging digital threats.

Regularly update your broker on life events, property acquisitions, and changing risks to maintain aligned coverage.

*Insurance Information Institute "Addressing the Personal Cyber Protection Gap," 2025.

2026 HUB High-Net-Worth Survey Methodology

The 2026 HUB Outlook High-Net-Worth Survey includes insights from 200 high-net-worth individuals and their advisors, focusing on issues related to risk tolerance, property exposures and insurance decision-making. The findings reflect shifts driven by market capacity constraints, accelerating digital exposures, and a growing appetite for proactive risk strategies. HUB also conducted a 2026 Profitability & Resiliency Executive Survey that polled 350 decision-makers shaping corporate leadership, risk management, and human resources in public, private and nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Canada. The findings can be found in the HUB 2026 North American Report.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 20,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

