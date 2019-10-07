Hub International Acquires The Assets Of California-Based LBA Insurance Services Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of LBA Insurance Services Inc. (LBA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Chatsworth, California, LBA is a full-service agency providing employee benefits, retirement and consulting services. The LBA team has more than 100 years of combined experience helping companies and individuals with the design, implementation and management of insurance programs. Lior Avishay, President of LBA, and his colleagues will be joining Hub in Los Angeles, California.

"Joining Hub was the next logical step for us," said Mr. Avishay. "With Hub, we will enhance the relationships with our loyal clients, as well as, expand the services and products we will offer. Our cultures are also similar, which is meaningful to me and one of the main reasons we chose Hub."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

