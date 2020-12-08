Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Connecticut-Based Chelsea Insurance Agency LLC

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Chelsea Insurance Agency LLC (Chelsea Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Norwich, Connecticut, Chelsea Insurance Agency is a locally owned, independent insurance agency that provides personal and business insurance solutions to clients in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

"We are excited to have Steve and Bonnie Dumont and their staff join our team and to help us expand our services in Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island," said Shawn McLaughlin, President of Hub International New England. "We will be able to provide our services and support to their clients so they can have the best of both worlds – the value of a trusted local broker, and now, with deep regional and national resources!"

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

