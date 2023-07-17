HUB INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF EDBROOKE/STELCNER AND ASSOCIATES, INC. IN FLORIDA

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Edbrooke/Stelcner and Associates, Inc. (Edbrooke/Stelcner). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Coral Gables, Florida, Edbrooke/Stelcner is a full-service employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm with longstanding client relationships since 1995. Specializing in the aviation, hospitality and healthcare industries, Edbrooke/Stelcner provides comprehensive benefit solutions, HR Consulting, 401k retirement plans, and life insurance programs to large employer groups throughout the southeast. President and Co-Founder Lissette Fernandez and the Edbrooke/Stelcner team will join Hub South Florida.

Edbrooke/Stelcner will be referred to as Edbrooke/Stelcner and Associates, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

Seller had additional changes I highlighted in the attached.

If you are ok we will move forward with legal.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited