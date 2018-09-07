Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Florida-Based Cash & Associates

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Investment Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and Hub International Midwest Limited, each a subsidiary of Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that they have acquired the retirement plan consulting and financial services business of Cash & Associates (C&A). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, C&A is an employee benefits, retirement and financial planning practice originally founded by John T. Cash, Jr. in 1980. John T. Cash, III joined him in 1990 and assumed leadership in 2005. Mr. Cash, III has turned C&A from strictly a life and health insurance firm into a practice whose professionals' primary focus is helping individuals and corporations with their qualified retirement plans and personal wealth management needs.

Mr. Cash, III, CFP, President & CEO of C&A will join Hub Florida and report to Scott Millson, President of Employee Benefits of Hub Florida. His title will be Senior Vice President, Retirement Practice Leader HUB Florida.

About Hub's M&A Activities



Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International



Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Kestra Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance Services offered through Hub International. Hub International and Kestra Financial are not affiliated.

CONTACT:



