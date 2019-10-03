Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Florida-Based Doug Johnson Insurance, LLC

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Doug Johnson Insurance, LLC (Doug Johnson Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Doug Johnson Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing personal, commercial and employee benefits solutions to clients.

Doug Johnson, CEO/President of Doug Johnson Insurance, is a Gainesville native and former star quarterback for the University of Florida going on to play seven years in the NFL. Mr. Johnson is a well-respected business owner helping clients protect themselves and their assets, and serving his community.

Mr. Johnson and the Doug Johnson Insurance team will be joining Hub Florida.

"The addition of Doug and the Doug Johnson Insurance demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Gainesville region and our desire to continue to grow in Florida," said Chris Gardner, CEO of Hub Florida. "They're a natural fit and their overall experience in insurance and employee benefits consulting will be a valuable asset to our clients."

"Joining Hub is an exciting new chapter for our agency," said Mr. Johnson. "Hub's entrepreneurial and collaborative nature and their insurance and risk services provide the ideal platform for us to further serve our clients."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

