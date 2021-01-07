HUB International Acquires The Assets Of Garnett Retirement Group Inc.

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Garnett Retirement Group Inc. (Garnett Retirement Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Garnett Retirement Group provides business owners, retirement plan trustees, retirement plan participants and high net worth individuals with customized qualified and non-qualified retirement savings solutions and investment advisory and consulting services, with a focus on niche medical practices, in North Carolina and the Southeast United States. Garnett Retirement Group manages $220 million in assets.

Blanton Garnett, President and Founder of Garnett Retirement Group, and the entire Garnett Retirement Group team will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) and will report to Tommy Suggs, President and CEO of Hub Carolinas.

This move continues to strengthen Hub's retirement and wealth management services with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. Hub RPW manages more than $93 billion in assets.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Silverstone Asset Management, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

