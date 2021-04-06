HUB International Acquires the Assets of Georgia-Based Plan Sponsor Consultants

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Plan Sponsor Consultants. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional location in Birmingham, Alabama, Plan Sponsor Consultants is a nationally recognized independent retirement plan consulting firm offering expertise and guidance on retirement plan management for all plan types and sizes. Plan Sponsor Consultants manages $2.4 billion in assets.

"Plan Sponsor Consultants' joining Hub continues our expansion in the Gulf South region and our focus on expanding our retirement capabilities to round out the services we offer to clients," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South.

Michael Kane, Managing Director of Plan Sponsor Consultants, and Lee Applebaum, Senior Vice President, join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) in Hub Gulf South.

"We're excited to join Hub," said Mr. Kane. "With Hub, we'll continue to share our depth of knowledge in the retirement industry with our clients and expand our resources and capabilities to grow."

This move continues to strengthen Hub's retirement and wealth management services with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $93 billion.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Silverstone Asset Management, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.



About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

