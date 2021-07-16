Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Georgia-Based Risk Point Consulting, Inc.

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Risk Point Consulting, Inc. (Risk Point Consulting). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Marietta, Georgia, Risk Point Consulting specializes in professional sports and college athletics contractual bonus coverage and over-redemption insurance. The Risk Point Consulting team has more than 60 years of combined experience in the industry and has managed more than $1 billion in risk exposure during Risk Point Consulting's 15 years in business.

Risk Point Consulting's focus aligns with Hub's Sports & Entertainment Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Michael Wright, President of Risk Point Consulting, and his team, including Adam Goldfarb and Ari Weitz, will join the Hub Gulf South region.

"Risk Point Consulting's deep experience with all sports entities and a specific focus on sports sponsors, professional athletes and college athletic departments, allows it to help its clients achieve their unique goals. We are confident this acquisition will help expand our sports and entertainment capabilities in the South," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

