Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Idaho-Based Apex Insurance Benefits LLC

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Apex Insurance Benefits LLC (Apex Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Apex Insurance, located in Blackfoot, Idaho, is an employee benefits consulting firm focusing on Group Health, Employee Benefits, Individual Health, and Senior Health products. Owner of Apex Insurance, Troy Goodwin, will join Hub Mountain and report to Tara Tandrow, Executive Vice President of Hub's Employee Benefits Practice.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

