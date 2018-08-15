Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Idaho-Based Harman Agency LLC

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Harman Agency LLC (Harman Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With offices in Cottonwood and Orofino, Idaho, Harman Agency is a full-service firm specializing in crop, farm and ranch, and livestock insurance. Its focus on the agribusiness and farm industry supports Hub's recent launch of its Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing solutions.

Owner of Harman Agency, Pepper Harman, will join Hub Northwest and report to Garth Hamilton, Chief Sales Officer of Hub Northwest.

About Hub's M&A Activities



Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International



Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:



Media: Marni Gordon



Phone: 312-279-4601



Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com



M&A: Clark Wormer



Phone: 312.279.4848



Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

http://www.hubinternational.com

