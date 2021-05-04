Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Illinois-Based Cooper & Allison Insurance Agency, LLC And Russel J. Kobel, LLC

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Cooper & Allison Insurance Agency, LLC and Russel J. Kobel, LLC (Cooper & Allison). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois, Copper & Allison is an independent insurance agency providing commercial insurance and specializes in various industries, including construction, healthcare, hospitality, real estate and transportation, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Russel Kobel, Managing Partner, and the Cooper & Allison team will join Hub Midwest West.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

