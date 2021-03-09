HUB International Acquires The Assets Of Louisiana-Based The Juban Insurance Group

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of The Juban Insurance Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, The Juban Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency specializing in business and personal insurance. Their expertise in commercial auto and real estate supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

Phillip Juban, President of The Juban Insurance Group, along with his team, will join Hub Gulf South. The Juban Insurance Group is the newest addition to expand Hub's services in Louisiana and the Gulf South region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]



SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

http://www.hubinternational.com

