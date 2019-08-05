Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Massachusetts-Based Insurance Center Of New England, Inc.

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Insurance Center of New England, Inc. (ICNE). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Agawam and Gardner, Massachusetts, ICNE is one of the largest locally owned, independent insurance agencies in New England. ICNE provides full-service insurance solutions for personal insurance, business insurance and group employee benefits.

"ICNE will expand our presence in western Massachusetts and build on Hub's core strengths in property and casualty, employee benefits and personal lines solutions," said Timm Marini, President of Personal Lines, Hub New England. "As a market-leading team, ICNE's depth of experience and knowledge will be a great addition to Hub and will enhance our services to clients in New England."

Bill Trudeau, President/CEO of ICNE, will join Hub New England and report to Mr. Marini.

"Hub has a great team of insurance brokers," said Mr. Trudeau. "We look forward to our partnership, which will be a tremendous benefit to our clients."

