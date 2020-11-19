Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Michigan-Based United Shortline Insurance Services, Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of United Shortline Insurance Services, Inc. (USIS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Port Austin, Michigan, USIS is a leader in the shortline and regional railroad insurance program and association market and has remained exclusively focused on the insurance needs of the shortline railroad industry for more than 30 years. USIS will complement and strengthen Hub's growing rail practice in Kansas City, Missouri. Louis Schillinger, owner and CEO of USIS, will join Hub Mid-America and report to Paul Cohen, Area President of Hub in Kansas City, Missouri.

