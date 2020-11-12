Hub International Acquires the Assets of Mississippi-Based Larry Dean Massey, Jr.

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Larry Dean Massey, Jr. (Massey). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With legacy operations in Memphis, Tennessee and now in Oxford, Mississippi, Massey offers insurance and risk management services to clients with a focus on various industries, including construction, hospitality and oil & gas, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Also, this move adds to Hub's North Mississippi presence and reinforces Hub's position as a leading broker in Oxford.

Massey will join Hub Gulf South and report to Shaun Norris, President of the region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

