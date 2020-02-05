Hub International Acquires The Assets Of New York-Based Kokkoris Corp.

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Kokkoris Corp., d/b/a Kokkoris Insurance Services (Kokkoris Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Astoria, New York, Kokkoris Insurance Services is a leading, boutique insurance agency that provides commercial and personal insurance to clients, especially in the construction, real estate and hospitality industries, which support Hub's specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

"We are excited to have Jordan Kokkoris join our region," said Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub International Northeast, Ltd. "Kokkoris Insurance Services further strengthens our presence in New York City, and we believe that Jordan and his team will greatly expand the opportunities available to Hub and our clients in the area as we seek to fulfill our promise to deliver best-in-class client advocacy and tailored insurance solutions."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

