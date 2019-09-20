Hub International Acquires The Assets Of New York-Based Perennial Pension And Wealth, Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Perennial Pension and Wealth, Inc. (Perennial Pension & Wealth). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in New York, New York, Perennial Pension & Wealth is an independent financial services company that provides pension, retirement planning, wealth management services and strategies to both organizations and individuals.

Hub continues to strengthen its retirement planning and wealth management services with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for their clients. Hub's team of advisors provides unbiased guidance and support focused on helping organizations and clients reach their goals.

"Perennial Pension & Wealth is committed to understanding the unique needs of their clients, defining their goals and helping them feel more confident about their financial future," said David Reich, National President, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "They are a great addition to our advisory team and will enhance our retirement planning and wealth management services for all types of businesses and individuals. We are excited to have Bob Krieger as a resource to our team."

Bob Krieger, the founder and CEO of Perennial Pension & Wealth, will join Hub Northeast, reporting to Mr. Reich. "I founded Perennial to address the fundamental retirement planning needs that exist in the workforce, and by joining Dave Reich and the Hub team, I believe we will be able to expand our offering and have a greater positive financial impact on many more lives and families."

Mr. Krieger brings a unique perspective with his advanced planning experience. "We have always been committed to doing the best for our clients, and this partnership with Hub will allow us to expand our resources and commitment to our existing clients. I am excited for the opportunity to help Hub as an industry leader by enhancing their ability to serve their clients with advanced solutions as well."

Working with Mr. Reich and collaborating heavily with Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast, Mr. Krieger will join Hub Northeast.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. With more than 100 advisors, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth manages over $38 billion in assets and services. Learn more about Hub's retirement plans solutions.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.



All Securities Offered Through The Investment Center, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, Advisory Services Provided Through IC Advisory Services, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Perennial Pension and Wealth, Inc., a division of Hub International is not affiliated with The Investment Center, Inc. or IC Advisory Services, Inc.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

https://www.hubinternational.com

