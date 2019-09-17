Hub International Acquires The Assets Of New York-Based StoneStreet Pearl River LLC

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global employee benefit and insurance brokerage firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of StoneStreet Pearl River LLC (StoneStreet). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Pearl River, New York, led by Barbara Delaney, StoneStreet is an independent and nationally recognized firm providing retirement plan consulting services to defined benefit, defined contribution and non-qualified plans. Ms. Delaney has been recognized as 2018 and 2019 Barron's Top Institutional Consultants and 2019 Financial Times Top 401 Advisors* along with many other awards.

Hub continues to strengthen its retirement planning services and benefits with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for retirement planning and wealth management. The addition of this team will enhance our plan sponsor experience and bring financial wellness to a new level.

"We're excited for Barbara and the team to join Hub," said David Reich, National President, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "Barbara is simply one of the best advisors in our space, and she and her team will help us continue our momentum in developing our retirement practice, and our partnership with the other parts of the Hub organization."

"We felt that Hub was the right choice to help us continue to grow," said Ms. Delaney. "We chose Hub because they are focused on where plan sponsors are going from a total employee benefits approach. The convergence of health and wealth is here, and Hub is in the best position to fulfill this vision for our plan sponsors."

Ms. Delaney will join Hub Northeast and will work with Mr. Reich and collaborate heavily with Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast, to continue to provide the best-in-class service for her clients and their participants.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. With more than 100 advisors, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth manages over $38 billion in assets and services. Learn more about Hub's retirement plans solutions.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

*2018 and 2019 Barron's Top Institutional Consultants is based on institutional investment assets overseen and revenue generated, number of clients, number of team members and their regulatory records, advanced professional designations and accomplishments.

2019 Financial Times Top 401 Advisors is awarded to financial advisors advising at least $75 million in defined contribution (DC) plan assets where DC plans represent at least 20% of total AUM. Graded on several criteria, including growth in DC plans and assets, plan participation rates, experience and industry certifications, and compliance record.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisor Services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC (GRP), a Registered Investment Advisor. GRP, SS/RBA, a division of HUB International Northeast Limited and HUB International are separate and unaffiliated with LPL Financial.

