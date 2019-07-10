Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Pennsylvania-Based Cosaint Insurance Partners, LLC

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Cosaint Insurance Partners, LLC (Cosaint Insurance Partners). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The principal owners of Cosaint Insurance Partners were part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and are joining Hub concurrent with Cosaint Insurance Partners' shift to an independent broker.

Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Cosaint Insurance Partners is an independent insurance agency whose partners, with a combined experience of more than 100 years, provide personal and commercial insurance in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states.

"Cosaint Insurance Partners is a well-respected insurance agency, formed to capitalize on Nationwide's exclusive distribution model transition," said Neil Hughes, President of Hub's U.S. Central Region. "Together, we will continue to offer an independent platform for them and other agents who join Hub to grow and deliver insurance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of their clients."

President and COO of Cosaint Insurance Partners, Robert Bush, and Chairman and CEO, Dennis O'Neill, will join Hub and report to Mr. Hughes.

"We are thrilled to become part of the Hub team," said Mr. Bush and Mr. O'Neill. "Joining Hub, with its vast resources and strong relationships, will allow us to offer new carrier and coverage options for our clients and continue our mission of helping other Nationwide Agents transition and serve their clients in a best-in-class model."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

