Hub International Acquires the Assets of San Juan, Puerto Rico-based Christiansen Insurance Group, LLC

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Christiansen Insurance Group, LLC (Christiansen Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Christiansen Insurance Group is a full-service insurance firm, specializing in property and casualty, personal insurance and employee benefits solutions. Ralph Christiansen, President of Christiansen Insurance Group, will join Hub Puerto Rico as Senior Executive Vice President and report to Antonio Casellas, President and CEO of the region.

"We are excited to join Hub and work with an extraordinary group of talented professionals," said Mr. Christiansen. "With Hub, we will now have access to more markets, services and resources to continue to grow and assist our clients."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

