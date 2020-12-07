Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Saskatchewan-Based Prince Albert Insurance Limited

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Prince Albert Insurance Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Prince Albert Insurance Limited is a full-service, independent insurance brokerage that provides personal, commercial, farm and specialty products insurance, which will complement and strengthen Hub's existing capabilities.

Ron Wesolowski, Vice President and Director at Prince Albert Insurance Limited, will join HUB International Manitoba Limited and report to Keith Jordan, President & CEO of the region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

