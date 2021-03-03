Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Vermont-Based Finn & Stone, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Finn & Stone, Inc. (Finn & Stone). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Finn & Stone is a full-service independent insurance agency with locations in Manchester and Springfield, Vermont. They have been providing personal and business insurance solutions to the Southern Vermont community for 60 years. Chip and Jonathan Ams, the Principals of Finn & Stone, and the Finn & Stone team will join Hub New England.

"We are excited to have such a talented team joining the HUB New England family and expanding our services to Southern Vermont," said Shawn McLaughlin, President of HUB International New England. "HUB is excited to continue its model of providing national resources combined with the high level of service the Finn & Stone team has provided their clients for decades."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

