Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Washington-based BK-JET Group, LLC

Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, BK-JET provides its clients with business insurance, surety and bonding, and personal and life insurance as well as access to industry-specific insurance resources and capabilities. BK-JET's accomplished brokers have extensive knowledge and deep industry experience in the following fields: construction, manufacturing, aviation/aerospace, hospitality, real estate, non-profit, healthcare, technology, energy, agriculture, financial services and start-ups. BK-JET's industry-focused approach supports Hub's recent launch of its Specialty practices. The strategic acquisition of BK-JET also complements and strengthens Hub's existing operations in the Inland Northwest region of Washington state.

"All of our clients will benefit from the synergies of this partnership," said Andy Prill, President of Hub Northwest. "To really understand the current and emerging risks associated with an industry, clients benefit most from insurance producers with specialized industry knowledge. We're excited to welcome BK-JET to strengthen our Hub Northwest industry-specific insurance solutions as we continue to grow through strategic mergers and acquisitions in the Inland Northwest and throughout the Pacific Northwest."

Joining Hub Northwest are BK-JET's founding partners Josh Tyndell, Erin Repp, Tom Blue, Keith McNally and Bill Dinneen, along with the BK-JET staff. They will report to Ryan Pugh, Vice President of Sales for Hub Northwest.

"BK-JET's clients trust us because our team goes above and beyond expectations and understands how to create solutions specifically designed for their industry," said Tyndell. "Joining Hub allows us to offer our clients a broader suite of insurance solutions and risk services to help them grow and protect their business."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-acquires-the-assets-of-washington-based-bk-jet-group-llc-300635058.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

http://www.hubinternational.com

