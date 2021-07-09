Hub International Acquires The Insurance Brokerage Assets Of Virginia-Based Pete Webb Agency

CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Pete Webb Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The owner, Pete Webb, was previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and which has transitioned to an independent broker model.

Located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Pete Webb Agency provides personal and commercial insurance services, including home, auto, life and business.

This addition continues to complement and strengthen Hub's personal insurance solutions. Since 2019, Hub has added more than 20 agencies that were previously exclusive Nationwide agents and subsequently became independent.

Mr. Webb and his team will be joining Hub Mid-Atlantic and maintaining his agency's presence at their current location in Fredericksburg.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAre Hub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

https://www.hubinternational.com

