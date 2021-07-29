Hub International Announces New Employee Benefits Data Analytics Tool

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global nsurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Workforce Persona Analysis, a new employee benefits consulting solution that analyzes an employer's own data based on employee demographics to provide insights that guide benefits offerings as well as communication and engagement strategies. Employers are looking for insights to optimize their employee benefits program, which plays a big part in employee recruitment and retention.

"Employers need better insights into their evolving workforce in order to provide meaningful benefits that help employees thrive in their career and personal lives," said Jeff Faber, Chief Strategy Officer, HUB Employee Benefits. "HUB Workforce Persona Analysis gives a greater understanding of an organization's employee makeup and existing employee-employer contract, so we can better advise on personalizing benefits to meet the changing needs of their employees to attract and retain talent."

Today's employee value proposition is a departure from how benefits were constructed and deployed in years past. HUB Workforce Persona Analysis provides a foundational understanding of an organization's employee makeup by analyzing employee demographics and decision drivers, such as career and life stage, income, family composition, etc., to identify benefits gaps and emerging needs. Through the Persona Analysis, HUB works with the organization to determine, identify, and tailor benefits that will support employees economically, socially, and personally.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

