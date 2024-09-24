HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PRIVATE CLIENT AVIATION RISK ADVISORY SERVICES

Critical Consultative Aviation Guidance to Help Affluent Clients Understand Risks and Secure Insurance Coverage for Purchasing, Leasing and Chartering Private Aircrafts

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Private Client Aviation Risk Advisory Services. The new offering will support high-net worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net worth (UHNW) clients with proactive counsel from aviation specialists on the most important aircraft insurance considerations, such as age, condition, usage and storage of equipment, maintenance requirements and pilot experience.

With the private aircraft industry growing an estimated 7.3% to nearly $25B in 2024*, combined with evolving aviation regulations, pilot shortages, inventory and replacement parts limitations, the importance of working with aviation advisory experts is critical to ensuring compliance and safety while preserving the investment.

"HUB's Private Client Aviation Risk Advisory Services team helps our clients evaluate their insurance options before making a purchase, committing to a lease or chartering a plane so they can better determine the total costs, risks, and insurability of any potential aircraft," said Katherine Frattarola, Executive Vice President and Head of HUB Private Client. "This is an area where HNW clients can easily make the wrong choice, and when they do, the consequences can be severe."

HUB Private Client Aviation Risk Advisory Services offers highly customized solutions for every aspect of buying, leasing or chartering private aircrafts, including:

Recognizing required maintenance on older aircraft that could negate initial savings and aircraft insurable/replacement value

Evaluating pilot experience and the impact on securing competitive insurance coverage

Ensuring liability levels to cover risks commensurate with the type of passengers typically on board

Determining replacement part availability before purchase and the impact on the aircraft's active flying schedule

Implementing regular reassessments of the hull value of the aircraft and adjusting insurance coverage levels while minimizing risks

Determining aircraft management by a qualified management company or personal maintenance

