Program Includes Full-Season Associate Sponsorship of No. 15 Entry for Graham Rahal

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today it returns with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) as the primary sponsor of Pietro Fittipaldi's No. 30 entry at the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto event scheduled to take place on July 19-21 at Exhibition Place along the shores of Lake Ontario. HUB will also be a full-season associate sponsor of the team's No. 15 entry driven by Graham Rahal.

Hub International announces primary sponsorship of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 30 entry with driver Pietro Fittipaldi at the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto event Hub International announces primary sponsorship of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 30 entry with driver Pietro Fittipaldi at the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto event

"What a thrilling ride it has been with the RLL team over the last couple of seasons, it was an easy decision to keep it rolling for another year," said Larry Lineker, HUB Executive Vice President and a member of HUB's Executive Management Team. "This partnership goes beyond the racetrack. Similar to our values, RLL believes in the power of tailored, high performance, resilience and breaking boundaries, and embodies them. We are proud to once again sponsor the RLL team."

HUB has deep ties to both the racing and auto industry, supporting the risk management needs of nearly 40% of auto dealerships in Canada. HUB also insures 13 of the full-time INDYCAR drivers, which accounts for half of the field. HUB has insured RLL for more than seven years and has been a partner of RLL as an associate sponsor of Graham Rahal's No.15 car for four years.

In 2023, HUB was the primary sponsor of the No. 30 entry for Jack Harvey at the Honda Indy Toronto, one of the marquee races on the INDYCAR circuit and one of the largest sporting events in Toronto since the pandemic. In 2024, HUB will be the primary sponsor for the No. 30 to be driven by Pietro Fittipaldi, a multiple open-wheel champion, race-winning world endurance championship driver and current Haas F1 Team reserve and test driver who made his return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after 9 races in the series prior to 2024.

"This is a celebration of the business that we do together throughout all our racing programs and the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group, which is also involved with HUB," said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. "Our relationship continues to grow, and our ongoing collaboration reflects our mutual desire to grow our businesses collectively. We look forward to a successful 2024 season both on track and off with HUB."

For more information about RLL Racing, visit www.rahal.com. To learn more about HUB, visit hubinternational.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2024, the team will compete in its 33rd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 37 poles, 111 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 23 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 101 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2024 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited