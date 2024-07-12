HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF INTEGRATED BENEFITS GROUP INSURANCE BROKERAGE, INC. IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Integrated Benefits Group Insurance Brokerage, Inc. (IBG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Stoneham, Massachusetts, IBG provides employee and group benefit insurance and administrative services for small to medium businesses. CEO Tony Maffeo and the IBG team will join Hub New England.

"We are excited to welcome Tony and the IBG team to Hub," said Shawn McLaughlin, President of Hub New England. "We look forward to enhancing and supporting the IBG clients with the depth of our resources, as well as, adding a very talented group of professionals to our team!"

IBG will be referred to as Integrated Benefits Group Insurance Brokerage, Inc., a Hub International company.

IBG was represented by Marshberry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

