HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF INTEGRATED BENEFITS GROUP INSURANCE BROKERAGE, INC. IN MASSACHUSETTS

News provided by

Hub International Limited

Jul 12, 2024, 08:01 ET

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Integrated Benefits Group Insurance Brokerage, Inc. (IBG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Stoneham, Massachusetts, IBG provides employee and group benefit insurance and administrative services for small to medium businesses. CEO Tony Maffeo and the IBG team will join Hub New England.

"We are excited to welcome Tony and the IBG team to Hub," said Shawn McLaughlin, President of Hub New England. "We look forward to enhancing and supporting the IBG clients with the depth of our resources, as well as, adding a very talented group of professionals to our team!"

IBG will be referred to as Integrated Benefits Group Insurance Brokerage, Inc., a Hub International company.

IBG was represented by Marshberry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS NONPROFIT AND CONSTRUCTION COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH WYATT INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN TENNESSEE

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS NONPROFIT AND CONSTRUCTION COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH WYATT INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN TENNESSEE

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of ...
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE, RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH SKINNER & COMPANY, INC. IN GEORGIA

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE, RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH SKINNER & COMPANY, INC. IN GEORGIA

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics