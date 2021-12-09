HUB International Builds Employee Benefits And Retirement Services With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Gold Sky Benefits, LLC In New York

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full- service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Gold Sky Benefits, LLC (Gold Sky Benefits). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New York, New York, Gold Sky Benefits is a boutique insurance benefits consulting firm focused on providing employee benefits solutions, including health plan analysis & design, HR technology review and implementation, executive benefits, and retirement planning services.

"We are delighted to welcome the Gold Sky Benefits team to Hub," said Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast. "Their story is impressive, and we are excited to work collaboratively with them to build upon that strong foundation. With unfettered access to Hub's resources and specialization, the best is yet to come for Gold Sky Benefits and the clients they serve."

Gold Sky Benefits Managing Partners Michael Gold, Jason Minnella and Michael Pontillo, and their team will join Hub Northeast.

Speaking for Gold Sky Benefits, Minnella added: "We are thrilled to be joining Hub – a top-five brokerage firm with exceptional resources and subject matter experts to fuel our continued growth and a service platform that ensures our clients will be well supported as their needs continue to evolve."

