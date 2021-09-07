Hub International Continues Commitment To Retirement And Private Wealth Capabilities With Acquisition Of Millennium Advisory Services, Inc. In Virginia

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Millennium Advisory Services, Inc. (Millennium Advisory Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Glen Allen, Virginia, Millennium Advisory Services is a fee-only financial planning and asset management firm with a specialized focus on providing financial planning advice and investment management services to clients in the field of education including employees of colleges and universities, as well as endowments and foundation boards.

"The team at Millennium strengthens our presence both in Virginia and in the education markets," said Joe DeNoyior, National President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW). "They share our strong commitment to serving clients as evidenced by their 2021 award for Ongoing Investment Education1. We are proud to have them join the Hub RPW team."

Paul Hunt, Co-Founder and President of Millennium Advisory Services, Steve Anderson, Co-Founder and Vice-President, and the Millennium Advisory Services team will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth in Hub Mid-Atlantic.

"Joe and the RPW team share our dedication to helping clients achieve financial freedom and save for a successful retirement," said Hunt.

Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Silverstone Asset Management, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

1 https://www.mas-edu.com/awards-recognition

