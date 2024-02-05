HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RONALD MORIN, JR., D/B/A MORIN INSURANCE AGENGY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Ronald (Ron) Morin, Jr., d/b/a Morin Insurance Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Alton Bay, New Hampshire, Morin Insurance Agency is an independent agency offering individuals and business owners in the Northern New England region commercial insurance, life, employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance. Morin Insurance Agency principals Ron & Stacey Morin, and the Morin Insurance Agency team will join Hub New England.

"This move is significant to the residents of not just Alton and the surrounding towns, but the region," said Ron Morin. "In a time when insurance market prices are either going up dramatically or choices are being restricted, we felt aligning with a company that has such broad insurance company access and risk management products would allow our agency to provide what Granite-Staters' would expect from their important insurance and risk protections – which is exactly what HUB is able to do. For our existing customers, we are well-equipped to provide you with more expanded choices. For new customers, you will find out as our existing customers have, that you may have come for the price or product we can offer but you stay for our service."

"We are very excited to welcome the talented Morin Insurance Agency team to the Hub New England family," said Shawn McLaughlin, President of Hub New England. "Morin Insurance will help expand our capabilities and presence in New Hampshire and Northern New England allowing deep resources to support our local community."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

