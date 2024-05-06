HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH WILLIAM R. CARGILL INSURANCE AGENGY, INC. IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of William R. Cargill Insurance Agency, Inc. (Cargill Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Topsfield, Massachusetts, Cargill Insurance is a family owned and operated full-service insurance agency providing personal coverage for home, auto, personal umbrella, boat and life Insurance, and commercial and general liability insurance.

Founder William "Bill" Cargill, Jr. and the Cargill Insurance team will join Hub New England.

"We are excited to welcome Bill Cargill and his team to the Hub family," said Timm Marini, President of Personal Lines Insurance at Hub New England. "Bill's energy, enthusiasm and ethics are infectious. This partnership complements our commitment to deliver exceptional products, service and value to our customers."

Cargill Insurance will be referred to as William R. Cargill Insurance Agency, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities



Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited