HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES P&C INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF SHINSTROM & NORMAN, INC. IN WASHINGTON

Hub International Limited

10 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Shinstrom & Norman, Inc. (Shinstrom & Norman). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1911 and located in Kirkland, Washington, Shinstrom & Norman is an independently owned and locally operated insurance agency specializing in personal and commercial insurance services.

Mark Shinstrom, President, Scott Shinstrom, Vice President, Steve Shinstrom, Treasurer, Mikal Norman, Managing Partner, and the Shinstrom & Norman team will join Hub Northwest and maintain their current agency location in Kirkland.

Shinstrom & Norman will be referred to as Shinstrom & Norman, a Hub International company.

Shinstrom & Norman was represented by Clear Lake Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

CONTACT: 
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

