HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT ADVISORY SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF DIRECT ADVISORS, LLC IN NEW YORK

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Direct Advisors, LLC (Direct Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Latham, New York, Direct Advisors provides benefit plan consulting and third-party administrative services to non-union construction companies that are subject to the Davis-Bacon Act, Service Contract Act and state prevailing wage regulations. Direct Advisors' focus on the construction industry supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"The Direct Advisors team brings a distinct benefit with ERISA advisory consulting to our Construction Specialty practice that is an excellent fit for Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, president of Hub Retirement and Wealth Management (RPW).

"With Direct Advisors on our team, it gives us the ability to leverage their expertise for Hub's Construction Specialty practice and accelerate growth for both Hub and Direct Advisors," said Kirk Chamberlain, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hub's Construction Specialty. "This is an exciting partnership for Hub, and we will provide our clients with access to unique tools and expertise around prevailing wage claims for publicly funded projects."

Thomas Santa Barbara, president and co-founder, and Jeff Bennet, co-founder, and the Direct Advisors team will join the Hub RPW team in New York.

Direct Advisors was represented by Wise Rhino Group for the transaction.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

