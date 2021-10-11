Hub International Expands Agribusiness And Farm Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Jerry Baird Insurance Agency And Baird Crop Insurance Agency In California

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Jerry Baird Insurance Agency and Baird Crop Insurance Agency (together, Baird). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Fresno, California, Baird specializes in crop and commercial insurance, particularly in the agribusiness and farm industry, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Jace Baird, President of Baird, will report to Michael Der Manouel, Executive Vice President of Hub California Central Valley. The Baird team will join Hub California.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

