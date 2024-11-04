HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS AGRIBUSINESS INSURANCE AND RISK SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF WESTERN GROWERS INSURANCE SERVICES IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, and Western Growers Association (WG) today announced that Hub has acquired the retail insurance brokerage business of Western Growers Insurance Services (WGIS). The acquisition will enhance Hub's services in the agribusiness industry and better position WGIS for long-term growth through expanded scale and capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With 10 offices located in California and Arizona, WGIS provides full-service risk mitigation and management solutions, including insurance products and employee benefits. Their focus on the agribusiness and farm industry supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome the WGIS team to Hub," said Darren Caesar, CEO of Hub Central & Northern California (Hub CNC). "California is one of the largest agricultural markets in the country, and WGIS' depth of knowledge and experience will bolster our offerings to clients in this key industry."

As a result of the transaction, WGIS' current clients will gain access to a wider variety of insurance solutions, while maintaining a strong connection with best-in-class regional expertise in the agriculture and food space.

Jeff Gullickson, President of WGIS; Jodi Martin, Director, Employee Benefits Leader; Natalie Berend, Senior Director, P&C Leader; Ken Cooper, Director, Operations & Risk Strategy Leader; and the WGIS team will join Hub CNC. Gullickson will become head of the Agribusiness practice in the region and will continue to serve in his position as President of WGIS following the transaction.

"Not only does Hub offer expanded scale and capabilities for WGIS, Hub also has a deep understanding of the agriculture industry. This transaction allows WGIS to focus on its core services while also providing industry-leading services and capabilities to our members and clients, both in employee benefits and commercial lines," said Dave Puglia, President and CEO of WG.

MarshBerry served as an advisor to WG.

About Western Growers

Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Western Growers' members and their workers provide over half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including half of America's fresh organic produce. Among the many products and services offered to members, Western Growers specializes in the administration of health plans. Since 1957, Western Growers Assurance Trust has been one of the nation's largest providers of health benefits for agricultural employers and their employees. Pinnacle Claims Management is a leading third-party administrator for employers who self-fund their health care benefits.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

