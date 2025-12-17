HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS BOARD WITH TWO INDUSTRY LEADERS BRINGING INDEPENDENT AND PROVEN INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPERTISE

Dino Robusto, Former CEO and Executive Chairman of CNA, joins as Chairman of the Board; and Wayne Peacock, Former USAA President & CEO, joins as a Director; Strengthening HUB's offerings by bringing unique perspectives

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the addition of two new board members. Dino Robusto, Former CEO and Executive Chairman of CNA, who joins as Chairman of the Board, and Wayne Peacock, Former USAA President & CEO, who joins as a Director. They bring a new independent perspective, deep insurance and financial services expertise, and proven track records for elevating, transforming and growing their previous organizations.

"I am pleased to welcome Dino and Wayne to HUB's board. The addition of both of these insurance leaders reflects HUB's success in attracting this level of strong industry talent. Their insurance and financial services expertise will further strengthen HUB as we scale and prepare for the next chapter in our growth journey," stated Marc Cohen, Chairman and CEO. "I'm confident that passing the Chairman seat to Dino is the right next step in building a world-class organization aligned with best practices in corporate governance and oversight practices. This will ensure transparency, while preserving collaboration, between the Board and my leadership as CEO."

Robusto's deep global carrier experience will help contribute to HUB's ability to scale in an industry that continues to transform itself. Robusto's distinguished career at global insurance carriers will provide insights as HUB continues to build client solutions that reflect the shifting landscape of risk from climate change, cyber and AI to geographic expansion and geopolitical conflict, to regulation or operational and labor changes. His unique perspective provides the Board with a differentiating level of insight into HUB's risk management and claims servicing strategies that enable customers to be proactive and risk aware.

"I've had a long-standing relationship with HUB and admire the growth it has experienced under Marc's leadership," stated Robusto. "HUB has built a business dedicated to organic growth supported by a fantastic portfolio of solutions, an integrated brand, a strong leadership team, deep carrier relationships, and a runway of acquisitions to continue scaling for growth. I'm looking forward to adding to that success and their momentum from a Board seat."

The technology transformation Peacock drove at USAA was instrumental in building a world-class customer service experience. Leveraging technology so employees can deliver more value to customers supported by a connected digital ecosystem will help HUB drive loyalty through a unified customer experience. Technology innovation will drive new and existing customer growth while also bringing resources to help train the exceptional talent HUB continues to attract.

"HUB has successfully built a boundaryless infrastructure to deliver resources to its clients from across the organization. They are poised to continue to innovate and offer best-in-class customer experiences as they scale," said Peacock. "I'm honored to join the Board and look forward to supporting Marc and the leadership team to continue delivering the differentiated customer experience that drives long-term growth."

About Dino Robusto

Robusto formerly served as the Executive Chairman of the Board for CNA Financial Corporation and previously served as Chief Executive Officer where he redefined its underwriting culture, strengthened its executive ranks with industry-leading talent, and invested in industry segment expertise, to improve underwriting performance. With a career spanning more than 30 years, Robusto previously held various positions at Chubb, serving as President of Commercial and Specialty Lines and President of Personal Lines and Claims, and oversaw operational functions including Human Resources, Information Technology, Communications, Corporate Development, External Affairs and Innovation. Currently, he serves as Chair of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. He also served on numerous boards, including Junior Achievement, The Institutes, and St. John's University School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science.

About Wayne Peacock

Peacock brings decades of insurance and financial services expertise, most recently as CEO of Fortune 100, USAA, where he led one of the industry's most respected consumer brands through a period of accelerated digital transformation and innovation. Under his leadership, USAA integrated technology and human insight to deliver exceptional Omni-channel experiences & service at scale—capabilities HUB can leverage as it continues to unify its digital ecosystem, enhance value delivery, and attract world-class talent across the enterprise. Along with Board governance, previous roles, include President of the P&C division, Strategy, Marketing & Distribution, Technology, and investment management. He currently serves on the board of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and Cole Advisory Board at Duke Fuqua. He previously served on the board of USAA, USAA Federal Savings Bank, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, The Institutes, and was Chair of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 20,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone:312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited