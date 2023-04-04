HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF HORIZON AGENCY, INC. IN MINNESOTA

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Horizon Agency, Inc. (Horizon Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Horizon Agency is an independently owned agency that provides commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits. They specialize in various industries, including real estate, entertainment and sports, and healthcare, which supports Hub's specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

"Horizon Agency is a great addition, continuing our growth in the region to further strengthen our offerings to clients," said Grant Matthies, President of Hub Great Plains. "Their industry experience and knowledge add value to the expertise of our specialists and the unique challenges of our clients in these segments."

Dan Scattarella, Founder & CEO, Jake Hoeschler, Principal, Neal White, President, and the Horizon Agency team will join Hub Great Plains.

"Hub is a great fit for us," said Scattarella. "We look forward to joining forces with one of the most established and well-respected brands in the industry, along with remarkable capabilities in many other key industries and specialties that are well aligned with our strategic initiatives."

Horizon Agency was represented by the consulting firm BH Burke & Co. for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

