HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF COMPASS INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN WISCONSIN

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Compass Insurance Services, Inc. (Compass Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin with seven additional locations, Compass Insurance Services is a full-service, independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, group health and benefits, as well as individual life and health benefits. Compass Insurance Services focuses on various industries, including, but not limited to, real estate, construction, transportation, healthcare, agribusiness, finance, and nonprofit, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Compass Insurance Services is an ideal match for us as we continue our strategic growth plan in the Midwest," said Lerone Sidberry, CEO of Hub Midwest West. "They are a highly regarded, experienced team, and we look forward to working with them as we provide differentiated value and services to our clients."

"With John and the team on board, their talents and expertise will help us continue to strengthen our insurance services that will most benefit our clients in the region," added Tom Precia, CEO of Hub in Wisconsin.

John Guerndt, President, and the Compass Insurance Services team will join Hub Midwest West.

"We are excited to join Hub, where we will continue to provide unmatched services and solutions for our clients in the region, and now on an even wider scale," said Guerndt.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

