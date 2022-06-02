HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF SANDY SPRING INSURANCE CORP IN MARYLAND

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Sandy Spring Insurance Corp (Sandy Spring Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Annapolis, Maryland, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bank, offers clients a broad range of commercial and personal – home, auto and marine – insurance. The Sandy Spring Insurance team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.

"We are excited to welcome the Sandy Spring Insurance team to Hub," said Joe Brown, President, DC Metro region, Hub Mid-Atlantic. "The team's caliber and depth of experience will help us continue to grow in the region and better serve our clients who trust us with their insurance and risk management needs."

Sandy Spring Insurance was represented by the consulting firm Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited