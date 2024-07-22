HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF WADE ASSOCIATES, LLC IN NORTH CAROLINA

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Wade Associates, LLC (Wade Associates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Davidson, New Bern, Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina, Wade Associates is an independent insurance agency offering a comprehensive suite of insurance and risk management solutions. Their industry expertise in construction, manufacturing, healthcare/life sciences and technology supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Adding Wade Associates to Hub underscores our strategic focus of continuing to grow in the region with specialists who have a deep understanding of insurance and risk management," said Tim Smith, President of Hub Carolinas. "Together, we will continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Cheryl Nabell, President, and the Wade Associates team will join Hub Carolinas.

"Joining Hub with its expansive breadth and depth of resources and expertise is an exceptional opportunity that positions us to better serve our clients," said Nabell.

Wade Associates will be referred to as Wade Associates, LLC, a Hub International company.

Reagan Consulting represented Wade Associates for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

