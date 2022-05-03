HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF OREGON-BASED HANSON INSURANCE GROUP

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of BDTAB, LLC and Corvallis Insurance, LLC (collectively d/b/a Hanson Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Corvallis, Oregon, Hanson Insurance Group is an independent agency that provides tailored business and personal – auto, home, earthquake, boat and life – insurance. Brad Hanson, CEO of Hanson Insurance Group, Trent Hanson, Vice President, and the rest of the Hanson Insurance Group team will join Hub Northwest.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

