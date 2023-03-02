HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF DWIGHT W. ANDRUS INSURANCE INC., DWIGHT ANDRUS & RICHARD INSURANCE, INC., AND DAI SHREVE, LLC IN LOUISIANA

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Dwight W. Andrus Insurance Inc., Dwight Andrus & Richard Insurance, Inc., and DAI Shreve, LLC (Dwight Andrus Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana with six additional locations in the state, Dwight Andrus Insurance is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the country. For more than 75 years, Dwight Andrus Insurance has provided commercial insurance, surety and bonding, captive and alternative risk insurance, personal insurance, and employee benefits.

"Joining Hub is a great move for Dwight Andrus Insurance – its employees, clients and community," said Dwight Andrus IV, CEO and President of Dwight Andrus Insurance. "We will continue operating in the way that has made us successful, while having access to the benefits, tools and resources that come with the 5th largest global broker. Hub is an excellent cultural fit for us, because they have a great reputation of being an industry leader in bringing creative and practical solutions to clients, while always doing what is right."

"The Dwight Andrus Insurance team's decision to partner with Hub reinforces our position as the broker of choice across the Gulf South region," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "With the addition of Dwight Andrus Insurance, we double our commercial insurance presence in the region, while adding a significant sales force concentrated in the western half of our state. This transaction represents one of the largest of its kind in Louisiana."

Dwight Andrus Insurance leadership, including Dwight Andrus IV, Dwight Andrus III, David Andrus, and Charlie Babineaux, and the Dwight Andrus Insurance team will join Hub Gulf South.

Dwight Andrus Insurance was represented by the consulting firm Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

