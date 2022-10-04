HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PEEL & HOLLAND IN KENTUCKY

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of each of Peel & Holland Holdings, Inc., Peel & Holland, Inc., Riddle Insurance, LLC, Hartin Dynamics, LLC, and Bluegrass Premium Finance, LLC. (collectively, Peel & Holland). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky with six additional locations, Peel & Holland is a full-service, independent insurance agency providing property and casualty insurance, surety and bonding, family insurance, and employee benefits plans. Peel & Holland focuses on various industries, including public entity, marina, construction and healthcare, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"The Peel & Holland team is known for a high level of expertise and service in the Western Kentucky region and beyond," said Cooper Jones, President of Hub Mid-South. "Our values, culture and goals are aligned, which makes them an ideal addition to Hub as we continue to grow in the region."

Peel & Holland leadership, including Roy Riley, President & CEO, Keith Riley, Senior Vice President, Skip McGaw, President of Riddle Insurance, LLC, and Kelly Harding, Vice President, and the Peel & Holland team will join Hub Mid-South.

"We look forward to joining Hub and to expanding our services for our clients who have come to know and trust us over the years," said Roy Riley.

Peel & Holland was represented by the consulting firm Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

