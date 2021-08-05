Hub International Expands Commercial And Personal Insurance Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Florida-based Hiles-McLeod Insurance, Inc.

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Hiles-McLeod Insurance, Inc. (Hiles-McLeod Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Pensacola, Florida, Hiles-McLeod Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance. Mike Eddins, President of Hiles-McLeod Insurance, Jason Broxson, Vice President, and the Hiles-McLeod Insurance team will join Hub Gulf South.

"The addition of Hiles-McLeod Insurance establishes Hub's presence in the Florida Panhandle and enhances our position as the leading commercial brokerage in the Gulf South region," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South.

"We are excited to partner with Hub's team of experts and leverage their expansive array of tools and resources on behalf of our customers," added Mr. Eddins.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

