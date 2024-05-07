HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH TRUE NORTH GROUP INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC IN MICHIGAN

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of True North Group Insurance Services, LLC (True North Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Howell, Michigan, True North Group is an independent insurance agency that focuses on commercial insurance and employee benefits. The True North Group team will join Hub Midwest East.

True North Group will be referred to as True North Group Insurance Services, LLC, a Hub International company. 

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International 
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

