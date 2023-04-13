HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF WEISS-SCHANTZ AGENCY, INC. IN PENNSYLVANIA

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Weiss-Schantz Agency, Inc. (Weiss Schantz Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lehigh Valley and serving Eastern Pennsylvania, Weiss Schantz Agency is an independent insurance agency that provides customized solutions for commercial insurance and municipal insurance clients. Tim Schantz Sr., President, and Tim Schantz Jr., Vice President, and the Weiss Schantz Agency team will join Hub Three Rivers.

The move will provide Weiss Schantz Agency with access to Hub's distinctive resources, services and industry-leading specialists, including risk management, employee benefits, retirement, and innovative technology tools, to continue growing their business and broadening their offering.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

